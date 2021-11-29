Officials dreamed of electric sheep – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/29/2021

The authorities are interested in using artificial intelligence to analyze the psychological state of Russians from their social media accounts. A grant for research in this area from the Government Analytical Center was received by the Institute for System Programming. V.P. Ivannikova (ISP). As a result of the work, a psychodiagnostic technology should appear for analyzing social network profile data. It is designed to help fight death groups, the involvement of citizens in terrorist activities and extremism, according to the government. But, according to lawyers, the use of such technology may contradict the current legislation on the protection of personal data.

Kommersant found on the public procurement portal that the FSBI Institute for System Programming. VP Ivannikov ”on November 23 announced a tender worth 36 million rubles. to conduct a study on the possibilities of using artificial intelligence for psychological diagnostics of a person using social networks. The results of the competition will be announced on November 29. The contractor must complete the work by September 1, 2024. It follows from the tender documents that the Institute received a grant for the study from the Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation (AC), which is the general customer of the project. The size of the grant was not specified.

In the tender documents, the customer notes that the proliferation of technologies that use digital traces for personality analysis “opens up wide opportunities for assessing a person and predicting his behavior without performing psychological testing, which requires his voluntary consent.”

One of the sources of these traces are social networks, “accumulating extensive materials on interests, hobbies, user records, recording indicators of his behavioral activity.”

To analyze accounts in social networks, it is planned to use artificial intelligence technologies. “The program of the ISP RAS Research Center provides for, among other things, the creation of a trusted technology for diagnosing personality traits,” the press service of the AC told Kommersant.

They explained that it is planned to use it to assess the state of persons who make key government or corporate decisions, as well as “recognizing manipulative management of large social groups, assessing the creative potential of employees and modeling their professional development.”

“Such projects can help in identifying and timely response to incitement to ethnic hatred, the formation of death groups, recruitment or involvement of citizens in terrorist activities,” the AC said.

Potentially, mass psychodiagnostics of Russians’ profiles on social networks may contradict current legislation, says Moscow Digital School teacher Oleg Blinov: “At the end of last year, amendments to the law on personal data were adopted, according to which data published by citizens can only their consent ”. The proposed use of data violates the rights and interests of citizens to privacy, the expert said. “When we post photos on social networks, we expect that they will be of interest to our friends and acquaintances,” he explains. which are incomprehensible. “

Even if a person has not restricted access to information published on social networks, it is protected by the law on personal data, a separate consent must be obtained for processing, which will contain the conditions and restrictions on the processing of information by third parties, emphasizes Alexandra, Director of Legal Initiatives of the Internet Initiatives Development Fund. Orekhovich: “Even more questions are raised by the prospect of a contractor processing data from social networks that a person does not make public.” In this case, the expert notes, the contractor will also have to obtain a separate consent from the citizens for the analysis of this information.

