Oil quotes went up sharply

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The price of Brent crude oil is growing more than 4% after a sharp drop last Friday amid news of the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”, according to trading data. As of 4.07 Moscow time, January Brent crude oil futures rose in price by 4.43 % – up to $ 74.76 per barrel. The price of January WTI futures rises by 5.00% to $ 71.56 per barrel. On Friday, oil prices plummeted by 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risk of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed ” omicron “. It has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries have imposed restrictions on entry from states where the new strain is spreading. As Bloomberg reported, against the backdrop of the collapse of oil prices, OPEC + postponed two meetings for several days to assess the impact of the omicron on the market.
2021
As of 4.07 Moscow time, January futures for Brent crude rose in price by 4.43% to $ 74.76 per barrel. The price for January WTI futures is growing by 5.00% – up to $ 71.56 per barrel.
On Friday, oil prices plummeted 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risks of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed the omicron. It has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries have introduced restrictions on entry from states where the new strain is spreading.
As Bloomberg reported, against the backdrop of the collapse of oil prices, OPEC + postponed two meetings for several days to assess the impact of the omicron on the market.
