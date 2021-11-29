Oil quotes went up sharply

https://ria.ru/20211129/neft-1761196696.html

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The price of Brent crude oil is growing more than 4% after a sharp drop last Friday amid news of the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”, according to trading data. As of 4.07 Moscow time, January Brent crude oil futures rose in price by 4.43 % – up to $ 74.76 per barrel. The price of January WTI futures rises by 5.00% to $ 71.56 per barrel. On Friday, oil prices plummeted by 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risk of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed ” omicron “. It has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries have imposed restrictions on entry from states where the new strain is spreading. As Bloomberg reported, against the backdrop of the collapse of oil prices, OPEC + postponed two meetings for several days to assess the impact of the omicron on the market.

