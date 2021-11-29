Omicron is coming: what is known about the new variant of the coronavirus and how dangerous is it?

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

In southern Africa, in mid-November, a new variant of the coronavirus was identified, which was named “omicron”. Scientists fear the new variant is more dangerous than delta. What is known about the omicron and what measures countries are taking today – in the material vtomske.ru.

What happened?

Scientists from South Africa have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus, which has received the technical name B.1.1.529. At the moment, it has been recorded among residents of South Africa and Botswana, as well as among travelers arriving from Africa in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Great Britain and a number of other countries. While the number of infected is in the tens.

On Friday, November 26, at an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, the mutant coronavirus was classified as VOC – “variant of concern.” It was named the omicron letter of the Greek alphabet, as it had already happened with alpha, beta and delta.

Director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, Professor François Ballot, said that a new variant of the omicron coronavirus could have formed in a person with a weakened immune system (presumably a patient with HIV / AIDS), TASS reports. The chronic course of coronavirus infection, which the immune system could not cope with, could allow the virus in the patient’s body to accumulate a large number of mutations at once for a long time.

Features of the omicron

The new variant of the coronavirus contains just over 30 mutations in the S-protein, which the pathogen needs to infect cells. In total, the omicron has about 50 mutations. According to the director of the South African epidemic control center, virologist Tulio de Oliveira, “we are actually talking about the evolutionary leap of the coronavirus.”

This means that the new omicron variant could be potentially more infectious than its counterparts; potentially capable of escaping the action of neutralizing antibodies targeting the original S-protein variant used in vaccines.

In general, the information that is available today on the omicron option is still very preliminary. It is also unclear if the disease caused by the omicron variant is more severe than other COVID-19 variants.

“The new variant of the COVID-19 virus, the omicron, has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrisome. That is why we need to accelerate our efforts to implement the vaccination program as soon as possible and protect the most vulnerable people around the world, ”said WHO head Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus.

Rudo Matiwa, head of the intensive care unit at Soweto Hospital, South Africa, said omicron is more common among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 30.

“Young people between the ages of 20 and a little over 30 come with moderate to severe illnesses, some of them need intensive care,” said Mativa, noting that about 65% of them are not vaccinated, and most of the rest are vaccinated only the first dose.

The head of the US National Institutes of Health, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, Francis Collins said existing coronavirus vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant of the coronavirus. The development of a modified drug will take about three months.

Countries are closing borders

Information about the new version has already led to the introduction of restrictions on passenger traffic. So, because of the omicron, Russia has restricted the entry of foreigners from South Africa and several other countries in southern Africa, as well as from Hong Kong.

In the UK, travelers returning from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini will be quarantined for ten days.

Israel has also banned travel to seven southern African states, including South Africa and Botswana. Israel has temporarily closed the entrance to foreigners.

What is in Russia?

The Russian Ministry of Health and the federal headquarters for the fight against coronavirus have not yet made official statements about the identification of the omicron variant in the country.

Federal media are actively quoting Senator Vladimir Krugly. He said that the omicron option “is already in Russia, most likely, is present.” Krugly suggested that the source of distribution of the omicron could be the Russians who visited Egypt.