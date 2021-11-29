Omicron token has risen in price 10 times after the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19

Disclaimer The material is published for informational purposes only and is not an investment recommendation. ForkLog is not responsible for readers’ investment decisions.

The price of the Omicron (OMIC) token has risen more than 900% after the identification of a new strain of COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has named it omicron.

The DeFi coin of the Omicron DAO project is issued on the Arbitrum One level 2 protocol and is traded on SushiSwap. According to Twitter, the asset was launched on November 2.

CoinGecko has been tracking its price since November 8, during which time its minimum value was $ 48.36. There are just over 800 participants in the project’s chat on Discord, and the number of Twitter subscribers barely exceeds 900 people.

On November 27, Omicron (OMIC) traded at levels around $ 65, and two days later the price reached an all-time high of $ 689.12.

At the time of writing, the rate has corrected to $ 580 (CoinGecko). The volume of trades in the last 24 hours was $ 676,866.

Data: CoinGecko.

The rise in the price of the coin did not go unnoticed by the media. The article was published in Forbes, and the popular industry Twitter channel Mr. Whale wrote that this growth is clear evidence of a bubble in the crypto market.

A crypto token named after the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ is up over 650% within the 3 days, and is now worth over $ 400 million. If this isn’t a sign we’re in a giant bubble, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/7ESD1v9wgF – Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) November 28, 2021

We will remind, on November 26, the price of bitcoin fell below $ 55,000 against the background of the WHO’s announcement of a new strain of COVID-19. On November 29, digital gold quotes recovered to levels above $ 57,000.

