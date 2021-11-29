https://ria.ru/20211129/razyasneniya-1761347892.html

OPCW urged Russia to provide clarification on Navalny case

The OPCW called on Russia to provide clarifications on the Navalny case – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

OPCW urged Russia to provide clarification on Navalny case

The countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons “urge” the Russian Federation to provide clarifications on the situation with Alexei Navalny and “are confident in the independent … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T20: 49

2021-11-29T20: 49

2021-11-29T20: 49

in the world

USA

France

Alexander Shulgin

Russia

Leonid Rink

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1e/1587007077_0:322:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de4b651504495bfec5d8ed2ccbbb9e5a.jpg

LONDON, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons “urge” the Russian Federation to provide clarifications on the situation with Alexei Navalny and are “confident in an independent scientific conclusion” that the blogger was exposed to Novichok, they said in a statement at the OPCW Conference. The Russian authorities, like one of the inventors of Novichok, have repeatedly denied allegations of the poisoning of Navalny. The OPCW Conference is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said during the session that Russia provided the West with comprehensive answers to the Navalny case, interviewed 230 witnesses and conducted 64 expert examinations. He also noted that Russia expects new attacks from its Western partners at the OPCW Conference, including on the situation with Navalny, but will not leave them unanswered. In a statement by the head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Oleg Ryazantsev to the OPCW Conference, it is noted that Russia expects the Technical Secretariat to organize the provision of video materials filmed in the process of technical assistance to Germany in the Navalny case. “We urge the Russian Federation to provide the necessary clarifications in accordance with Those who use chemical weapons should not go unpunished. Those responsible for the use of chemical weapons should be held accountable, “the OPCW countries said in a statement. It is said that on October 5, 45 OPCW states asked Russia questions in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article IX of the Convention, which provides that “States Parties shall, within a specified time frame, exchange information on any matter that may raise doubts about compliance with the Convention or that raise concerns about a related matter, which may be considered ambiguous. “” The reply of the Russian Federation dated October 7, 2021 did not answer the questions posed. The Russian Federation did not provide information sufficient to answer the doubts and concerns expressed in the questions submitted by 45 participating States, “the OPCW said. what actions the country has taken since 20 August 2020 in light of its obligations under the Convention, as well as clarifications of what further steps it plans to take to “resolve the incident.” “We are fully confident in the OPCW’s independent scientific conclusion that Navalny was paralytic substance “Novichok”. We note that the Novichok nerve agent was also used in the attack in the United Kingdom in 2018, “the document notes. It adds that the OPCW countries urge Russia to assist” by comprehensively and transparently disclosing the Previously, the United States and 44 other countries through the OPCW sent Russia a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and said they were waiting for an answer within 10 days. Moscow prepared a counter demarche. In it, the Russian side asked the OPCW Technical Secretariat to transfer to the permanent mission of Britain, Germany , France and Sweden with the OPCW, copies of the note verbale and the attached documents.Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20, 2020 after he fell ill on a plane en route from Tomsk. blood sugar. What caused it – so far It is unclear, but according to Omsk doctors, no poisons were found in Navalny’s blood and urine. Later he was transported by plane to Germany. After that, the FRG government announced, citing military doctors, that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that the conclusions of the German experts were confirmed by the laboratories of Sweden and France, in parallel, at the request of Berlin, the OPCW is conducting its own research. In this regard, the Kremlin stated that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings, and the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia was waiting for a response from Germany to an official request on this situation: in a month, Russia sent Germany three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, replies not received on them. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks. Leonid Rink, the developer of the Novichok nerve system, noted that there was no evidence of Navalny’s poisoning, and all statements to the contrary were self-serving. there was a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, the case was promoted by the West to contain the country and new attacks on it. The ministry noted that Berlin did not provide any verifiable evidence of its accusations against the Russian Federation, and the OPCW “shook up” Moscow’s request for assistance, preventing the initiation of a case.

https://ria.ru/20211125/sud-1760689424.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/rolik-1758654828.html

https://ria.ru/20211129/video-1761274060.html

USA

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1e/1587007077_120-0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7c4a836d483e8b412b9d27958aa8771.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, france, alexander shulgin, russia, leonid rink