Out of charge outgoing – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/29/2021

The Ministry of Energy has developed rules for obtaining subsidies from the budget for the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles. Only fast stations with a capacity of 150 kW or more with four outputs will be able to receive the subsidy: for the European CCS standard and for the CHAdeMO standard, which was previously widely used in Asian electric vehicles. Some market participants considered the requirements unreasonably high and, in fact, impracticable, citing the lack of world analogues.

The Ministry of Energy published on regulation.gov.ru a draft rules for subsidizing the construction of charging stations for electric vehicles until 2024.

The document assumes co-financing from the budget for the installation of only Russian-made fast charging stations with a minimum peak power of 150 kW.

In fact, such power can provide fast charging of passenger cars and, as sources of Kommersant note, light commercial vehicles, for trucks it is necessary from 500 kW. The station must have at least two connectors of the CHAdeMO standard and two more – CCS, as well as an additional function of slow charging. CHAdeMO is used, among other things, in the electric car Nissan Leaf, which is now most widespread in the Russian Federation, and CCS is popular with European car manufacturers.

The maximum subsidy will be 60% of the cost of the station, but not more than 1.86 million rubles. The operator can also receive money for the technical connection of the station to the power grids – 30% of the payment, but up to 900 thousand rubles. The total budget of the program until 2024 is 8.1 billion rubles – with these funds, 2.9 thousand stations can be built, they say in the Ministry of Energy.

Co-financing for the creation of stations will go only in the pilot territories.

According to Kommersant’s information, the list includes the M-4 Don highway and 19 regions, including Crimea, Sakhalin, Leningrad and Moscow regions. The stations are also planned to be installed along the M-11 Moscow-Kazan highway (Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod regions, Chuvashia and Tatarstan), in Moscow and St. Petersburg (although, according to Kommersant’s sources, they are installed there without subsidies.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained to Kommersant that the draft government order on pilot territories was developed by the Ministry of Economy “taking into account the need to cover key transit directions, as well as the readiness of the regions.” Now the project is under consideration by the government. “A number of large Russian enterprises already produce modern equipment with a high degree of localization – Parus Electro LLC, Ryazan State Instrument Plant JSC (KRET, Ryazan), Jupiter LLC (St. Petersburg), PSS Corporation (Perm) “, – added in the ministry.

However, a number of market participants call the requirements for the stations at least controversial or even impracticable.

“There is not a single similar station installed in the Russian Federation, and no one has such production experience. Even in the world no one builds stations with such parameters, ”says Dmitry Matvievsky, co-founder of Aichi Charge. Fast stations abroad are usually used on highways and have only one or two DC charge connectors, he said. The world is abandoning the CHAdeMO protocol, since machines with such connectors are no longer produced. Slow charges are suitable for the city, in the production of which the Russian Federation has experience, but, judging by the document, their operators are not entitled to subsidies.

In addition, to install such a station, it will be necessary to supply a network capacity of at least 160 kW, but in most regions the networks are not ready for such a manifold increase in load, Maxim Motorin, deputy general director of KRET (part of Rostec), told Kommersant. The cost of connecting to the networks increases many times: from 40–200 thousand to 5–7 million rubles. The concern has already sent a proposal to the government in 2022 to reduce the station capacity to 100 kW.

In Rosseti, Kommersant was told that “the document defines general rules and requirements that can be met by any bona fide investor.” The amount of subsidies is also called sufficient “provided that the forecast for the growth of the electric transport fleet in the Russian Federation and its qualitative characteristics in terms of battery capacity and power reserve are realized.”

Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, October 15: “I would also gladly switch to an electric car, but as a member of the government, I use the cars that are provided to us by the presidential administration. But the idea is good, I hope that, perhaps, in the near future we will be transferred to electric cars. “

The Ministry of Energy called the technical requirements for electric stations and the connection conditions “a topic under discussion.” The power of 150 kW is determined in the approved concept for the development of electric transport, added in the ministry, and the indicated connectors are standards for European and Asian electric vehicles.

Two Asian and two European connectors are provided to charge two cars from one station at once. One slow connector is provided only on highways, in case an electric car reaches the station on a discharged battery (less than 10% of the charge) – according to some experts, it cannot be immediately connected to fast charging. The estimated cost of fast charging was determined at 3.1 million rubles, the cost of technical connection (the actual cost of connecting a capacity of 150 kW) – 3 million rubles, the Ministry of Energy explained to Kommersant.

But “the actual costs may differ significantly, primarily in terms of the cost of technical connection, depending on the city and even the area of ​​the city in which the gas station is installed,” the ministry said. They say that the region can choose one or more station operators.

