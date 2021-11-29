https://ria.ru/20211129/rabota-1761200818.html

Parliament of Solomon Islands resumes work after riots

Parliament of the Solomon Islands resumed work after the riots – Russia news today

Parliament of Solomon Islands resumes work after riots

Parliament in the Solomon Islands, which had previously been set on fire during the riots, resumed on Monday. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T07: 22

2021-11-29T07: 22

2021-11-29T07: 22

in the world

Solomon islands

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760663358_0:322:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51dfcd8c4f66f399ce9f11cf5eefce6a.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Parliament in the Solomon Islands, whose building was previously set on fire in the riots, resumed on Monday. Parliament resumed its work and passed two provisions, “- said in a statement posted on Facebook by the legislature. The first document related to the state of emergency, the second – to authorize spending … Parliament has decided to keep the state of emergency in force until four months have passed. On Saturday, the Royal Solomon Islands police announced the arrest of more than 100 suspects in connection with riots and looting in the capital, Honiara. Also, according to law enforcement officers, at least three people were killed in the riots in the capital. Riots broke out in Honiara last week, the parliament building and shops in the central area were set on fire. Since November 24, a temporary lockdown regime has been introduced there, which has now been extended until further notice. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasse Sogaware told Australian TV channel ABC that outside forces were behind the unrest in the capital due to his government’s desire to develop relations with China. Opposition in the Solomon Islands, by contrast, sees the unrest as a purely internal problem, which arose during protests by Malaita residents in the capital. They are dissatisfied with the government’s policy and demand the resignation of the prime minister. As the New Zealand television channel 1News previously reported, the scenes of violence in Honiara were reminiscent of the riots in 2006, when demonstrators, dissatisfied with the election of then-premier Snyder Reenie, smashed Chinatown, most of which was burned.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211124/ostrov-1760470133.html

Solomon islands

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760663358_44:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_111343ed2b11f868bb51c97c0d6017f7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, solomon islands