https://ria.ru/20211129/pentagon-1761365689.html

Pentagon: revision of the deployment of US troops will strengthen containment of “Russian aggression”

Pentagon: revision of the deployment of US troops will strengthen the containment of “Russian aggression” – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Pentagon: revision of the deployment of US troops will strengthen containment of “Russian aggression”

According to the results of the audit of the global deployment of its troops, the United States intends to strengthen military containment of Russia in Europe, said the acting deputy … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-29T23: 58

2021-11-29T23: 58

2021-11-30T00: 19

USA

Europe

U.S. Department of Defense

vladimir putin

NATO

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1b/1747600050_0:4:3072:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_8fdb5bb40106290beedce4fbe021a115.jpg

WASHINGTON, September 29 – RIA Novosti. Following the audit of the global deployment of its troops, the United States intends to strengthen military containment of Russia in Europe, said Mara Karlin, Acting Deputy Assistant to the Head of the Pentagon for Political Affairs. politicians, most often from the Baltic countries and Poland. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements of “aggression” are being used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some kind of bonuses and preferences for this.”

https://ria.ru/20211126/gosdep-1760977177.html

USA

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/1b/1747600050_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e5482283b50f0fc4890f279fd6fb53.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, europe, us department of defense, vladimir putin, nato, russia