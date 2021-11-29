https://ria.ru/20211129/pentagon-1761365689.html
Pentagon: revision of the deployment of US troops will strengthen containment of “Russian aggression”
USA
Europe
U.S. Department of Defense
vladimir putin
NATO
Russia
WASHINGTON, September 29 – RIA Novosti. Following the audit of the global deployment of its troops, the United States intends to strengthen military containment of Russia in Europe, said Mara Karlin, Acting Deputy Assistant to the Head of the Pentagon for Political Affairs. politicians, most often from the Baltic countries and Poland. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements of “aggression” are being used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some kind of bonuses and preferences for this.”
