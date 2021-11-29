Peskov announced the Kremlin’s reaction to the Omicron coronavirus strain

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that so far there is little reliable information about the new strain of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron.

“The whole world is trying to understand how dangerous it is. This information is also being analyzed at the government headquarters, ”the Kremlin speaker said. He recalled that decisions were promptly made to close borders with a number of African countries and Hong Kong.

“Further steps will depend on how infectious this strain is, what the consequences may be, how much the available arsenal of vaccines can insure against a severe course,” said the presidential press secretary.

He added that the market’s reaction to information about the emergence of a new strain was “emotional”. “It is not based on scientific data, as there is simply no data yet,” Peskov said, expressing hope that after the decline, there will be a correction.

The new Omicron coronavirus strain emerged in South Africa and began to spread rapidly around the world. It is known that it has multiple mutations, including in the spike protein, but it is not yet clear how they interact with each other and what consequences they can lead to.

South African doctors who treated patients with Omicron described their complaints of extreme fatigue and depression. Only a few, according to the words, had a fever. Recovery, according to the head of the South African Medical Association, Angelica Kruse, came in 2-3 days, none of the patients needed oxygen and were not hospitalized.