Peskov answered the question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky

https://ria.ru/20211129/vstrecha-1761264560.html

2021-11-29T13: 46

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Currently, there are no talks on holding a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. negotiations on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

