Peskov answered the question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky
Peskov answered the question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Currently, there are no talks on holding a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. negotiations on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky.
