Peskov compared changing the names of QR codes with renaming a computer – RBK

Photo: AP



The QR code “can be called whatever you want, it will remain a QR code,” said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov at a briefing, RBC correspondent reports. He commented on the publication of RBC that the Kremlin and the government are discussing the possible names of the document, according to which citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus, who have officially recovered and who have a medical rejection from vaccination, will be able to visit public places when restrictions are imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The presidential press secretary called the topic of renaming “completely unimportant” and said that he was not ready to discuss the data of closed studies on the negative attitude of Russians towards the term “QR code”.

“There is no such discussion. Let’s think about what else to call a computer, a TV, – maybe they also do not please the ear, “- said Peskov.

Authorities discussed the new name of the document with QR codes



Sources of RBC reported that conversations about how to name QR codes are related to the fact that data from closed social studies show a negative attitude towards the term “QR code” in more than 50% of Russians, including those who are vaccinated. Some people consider the phrase “QR code” satanic, someone perceives it through the prism of restricting freedoms, said one of the interlocutors of RBC.