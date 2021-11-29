https://ria.ru/20211128/spisok-1761166292.html
Peskov declined to answer a question about Zelensky and the list of detainees
The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov left without comment on the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev through the Turkish leader
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov left without comment on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev, through Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, handed over a list of detainees to the Russian Federation for exchange. “This is no comment,” Peskov said.
