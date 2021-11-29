https://ria.ru/20211128/spisok-1761166292.html

Peskov declined to answer a question about Zelensky and the list of detainees

Peskov refused to answer a question about Zelensky and the list of detainees – Russia news agency, 11/28/2021

Peskov declined to answer a question about Zelensky and the list of detainees

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov left without comment on the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev through the Turkish leader … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T19: 27

2021-11-28T19: 27

2021-11-28T19: 45

Kiev

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

Dmitry Peskov

Vladimir Zelensky

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733254249_0:19:3072:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_ccad244994b1b3c74c7a0be2b46f90ea.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov left without comment on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev, through Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, handed over a list of detainees to the Russian Federation for exchange. “This is no comment,” Peskov said.

https://ria.ru/20211128/pushkov-1761094542.html

Kiev

Turkey

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733254249_105-0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6aaf8f893b00d4c1d9128fc917045c5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Kiev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Zelensky, Russia