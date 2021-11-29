https://ria.ru/20211129/donbass-1761263768.html

Peskov declined to comment on reports about Turkey’s Donbass initiative

Peskov declined to comment on reports about Turkey’s Donbass initiative – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Peskov declined to comment on reports about Turkey’s Donbass initiative

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the information about the alleged offer of Turkey to host a summit on the settlement in Donbass with … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T13: 44

2021-11-29T13: 44

2021-11-29T14: 39

in the world

Kiev

Turkey

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

Vladimir Zelensky

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616055_0:147:3050:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_225629dbed7d99c2055654d3e8aa0bde.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the information about Turkey’s alleged offer to host a summit on the settlement in Donbass with the participation of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Peskov was asked to comment on information from sources that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan allegedly proposed to the presidents of Ukraine and Russia Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin hold a trilateral summit in Turkey to discuss a settlement in eastern Ukraine. “No, I do not comment on the sources in any way,” Peskov told reporters. “The fact is that Russia is not a party to the conflict over Donbass, and at such a summit, There will be no way to solve the problem. The party to the conflict is, on the one hand, Kiev, and on the other hand, representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, “Peskov said, answering a question about the possibility of a trilateral Russian-Ukrainian-Turkish summit on Donbass.

https://ria.ru/20211128/obstrely-1761161990.html

Kiev

Turkey

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616055_154-0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb478e60a1f509d0c94166972baa83b4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, turkey, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, vladimir zelensky, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia