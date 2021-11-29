https://ria.ru/20211129/donbass-1761263768.html
Peskov declined to comment on reports about Turkey’s Donbass initiative
in the world
Kiev
Turkey
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
Vladimir Zelensky
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Russia
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the information about Turkey’s alleged offer to host a summit on the settlement in Donbass with the participation of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. Peskov was asked to comment on information from sources that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan allegedly proposed to the presidents of Ukraine and Russia Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin hold a trilateral summit in Turkey to discuss a settlement in eastern Ukraine. “No, I do not comment on the sources in any way,” Peskov told reporters. “The fact is that Russia is not a party to the conflict over Donbass, and at such a summit, There will be no way to solve the problem. The party to the conflict is, on the one hand, Kiev, and on the other hand, representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, “Peskov said, answering a question about the possibility of a trilateral Russian-Ukrainian-Turkish summit on Donbass.
Kiev
Turkey
Russia
