photo with children in honor of the twins’ birthday

54-year-old actress Julia Roberts is known for hiding family life from the public. But on the birthday of her twins, son Finneas and daughter Hazel, she could not resist – and posted a photo of the tiny birthday, which no one had seen before.

The twins turned 17 this year. Julia Roberts and her husband, cameraman Daniel Moder, also have a 14-year-old son, Henry. This photo, published by the actress in 2019, is the only shot on Roberts’ blog where the entire family can be seen.

The star of the films “Pretty Woman”, “Runaway Bride” and “Eat, Pray, Love” has been happily married for so long that it is hard to believe how crazy her personal life was after world fame collapsed. Roberts changed men like gloves: Kiefer Sutherland (Julia escaped on the eve of the wedding), Jason Patrick, Denzel Washington (beat off from his wife), Daniel Day-Lewis (beat off from his pregnant wife), Dylan McDermott and Matthew Perry (dated both at the same time), Benjamin Brett.

For one of a series of fans, country musician Lyle Lovett, Roberts even managed to get married after a three-week romance, but the marriage lasted less than two years.

“I wanted to live so eagerly, because I did not know any joys for a long time. And when so much happiness fell on me at once, I lost my mind,” – said the actress later in an interview.

This year Julia Roberts congratulated husband Daniel Moder on his 19th marriage anniversary like this: