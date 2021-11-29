https://ria.ru/20211129/polsha-1761232118.html

Poland accused Belarus of destroying border fence

WARSAW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Polish border guards accuse their Belarusian colleagues of destroying the fence at the border. “The Belarusian services damage the border fence almost every night so that migrants can illegally cross over to the Polish side,” the Polish Border Guard said on Twitter. It is noted that another attempt to storm the border happened last night in the area of ​​Melnik. “A group of 33 foreigners forcibly crossed the border with the support of the Belarusian security forces,” the statement says. According to the Border Guard, 92 attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border were recorded over the past day. mostly Kurds, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. Poland has increased the number of security forces against the backdrop of the emergence of a spontaneous two thousand camp of Middle Eastern refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that Poland’s decision to concentrate 23,000 troops, tanks, air defense systems and other heavy weapons near the border with Belarus cannot be called an adequate response to the migration crisis. The department said that this is more like the creation of shock groupings of troops.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the video infographics of Ria.ru who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-29T11: 42 true PT0M56S

