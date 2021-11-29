https://ria.ru/20211128/migranty-1761137086.html

Poland is ready to finance the return of migrants to their homeland, the prime minister said

BERLIN, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his readiness to finance the sending of refugees from Belarus to their homeland. home to Iraq and other countries. This should be a common effort, but we can act very quickly and independently, “he said in an interview with dpa agency. but want to go to Germany or the Netherlands. “But we do not want to wait for the European Union,” said Morawiecki. He added that the republic now does not need the assistance of the European border guard agency Frontex. “We have 15 thousand border guards, and Frontex has up to 1200 border guards and coast guards on all external borders of the European Union. In addition to border guards, we have 15 thousand soldiers. So we have a fairly strong border,” the prime minister said, stressing that Warsaw protects Brussels from the new migration crisis. In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased. In November, the situation escalated. Several thousand people rushed to the barriers and set up camp there. They have repeatedly tried to break through the cordon, but their attempts were suppressed by the Polish security forces. Minsk and Brussels blame each other for the crisis. The Belarusian side has repeatedly stated that the assault of migrants is being pushed by “a hopeless situation, in which they find themselves due to the lack of a legal opportunity to apply for protection to the EU.” The State Border Committee reported that the Polish military was driving people out with tear gas, explosives and other special equipment. They talked about the use of force by the illegal immigrants themselves: the crowd threw stones at the servicemen. The Belarusian authorities prepared a transport and logistics center located near the checkpoint to accommodate refugees. Some, after unsuccessful attempts to enter the European Union, return to their homeland.

