Poland sent notorious thugs to the border

Another reason for disagreement between France and the UK is migrants. Recently, three dozen refugees drowned in the English Channel. Among the dead are children and pregnant women. They set off for a better life from French Calais to Great Britain in an inflatable boat. But there were so many illegal immigrants that the flimsy vessel could not stand it. Only two survived.

Ashore, the preparations for sailing were watched with interest by the French police. However, they did not intervene, allowing the migrants to go to their deaths. In France they say that smugglers are to blame for everything. President Macron promises to punish those responsible and says he “will not allow the English Channel to become a graveyard.” But the British are still unhappy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that France is making insufficient efforts to stop the flow of migrants.

“I’m afraid what happened shows that the actions of our friends on the coast are not enough. As you know, we are allocating 54 million pounds to them. And the problem is to convince some partners, especially the French, to act as we need to,” Johnson said.

However, both France and Great Britain agree on one thing: they call the death of migrants in the English Channel a “tragedy” and sympathize with the refugees. But the Europeans are not sorry for other unfortunates who have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland and want to get to Germany. Migrants fall ill in the cold in cold tents, Polish border guards spray them with water and tear gas, and poison them with dogs. From the European Union – silence. Not a word of sympathy or condemnation towards the Polish authorities. Here they are, the double standards of European humanity.

At the same time, criminals profit from the unfortunate refugees. Journalists from the French newspaper Le Monde investigated what Facebook is most popular among illegal migration. A whole network of smugglers has settled there. They offer their services, set prices, negotiate the conditions for transporting people to Europe. Many are deceived by taking their last money. For example, Facebook is fueling the flow of migrants to Europe. But the American authorities are in no hurry to shut down this shop and require Facebook to remove criminal ads.

The first snow in my life. In Iraq, it is now plus 20, and on the Belarusian-Polish border, little refugees are playing snowballs. Long lines for hot food. Many visits to doctors: every day up to 10 migrants from a crisis center are admitted to hospitals. Three days later – winter: there are already New Year’s gifts in the humanitarian aid party.

Relatives of one of the refugees disappeared without trace. Less than a day later, the State Border Committee found out: a son with a daughter-in-law and two children in a camp in Poland, the grandson managed to get to Germany.

His youngest son Nikolai was seen next to the President of Belarus, and Alexander Lukashenko talks about how important it is to reunite families divided by borders: “Two thousand people is a small problem for Germany, and Chancellor Merkel agreed with this. But the Poles are blocking all this. And I want to appeal to the people of Poland, a friendly people: we do not need clashes, let alone wars. Let these people in! “

The Poles did not remove the cordon even at the already empty Bruzgi checkpoint, where water cannons are still stationed. Moreover, a special unit of the Polish Armed Forces was transferred to the border. It specializes in sabotage and subversive operations and suppression of insurgencies, and even in Poland has a reputation for notorious thugs.

Artillery, infantry and tanks are training near the border. By the way, they are practicing offensive elements. Warsaw stated that these exercises are the final of the formation of a strike group of forces on the border with Belarus. The activity of NATO aviation has also intensified, and now, as stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Russian and Belarusian pilots will jointly patrol the skies of the Union State.

Germany officially refused to accept refugees at all. Of the 700 thousand euros promised by the EU, only a third was transferred to the Belarusian Red Cross. And Minsk has already spent more than $ 12.5 million on food, clothing, and equipment for the camp. Now the refugees even have a bath. Before washing – special treatment for head lice. The steam room can accommodate up to 50 people. They come in batches. In turn: in the morning – women with children, then – men.

But the girl is being washed right on the street under the wet snow. How long will the refugees have enough strength and patience? Alexander Lukashenko invited them to make a decision themselves: “If someone wants to go home, we will help you to do this, but we will not force you, this is your right. Those who want to move in the western direction are also your right. We will not be you. catch, beat and hold behind barbed wire. “

Now in the schedule there are flights to Erbil – once a day. About a thousand people are already in Iraq, but so far not a single one from the camp on the border. Two planes were taken out – mainly those who were in Minsk.

Tents instead of beds, walls made of blankets, a roof made of wooden pallets – migrants already live on two floors. Mostly there are refugees from Iraq. 80% – Kurds, 200 Yezidis, about 60 Syrians, there are representatives of Cuba, Mali, Uganda, even Cote d’Ivoire. But until now, the composition of the camp has not been precisely determined – there are no lists. Some simply do not have documents – they lost them while getting here.

In the homeland of the Yezidis in Iraq – the same tent camps, devastation, is wielding ISIS (prohibited in the Russian Federation). The genocide of this people is officially recognized by the UN. But others simply have nowhere to go back to:

Parza Akram had a house where everything was done by his father’s hands – he is a cabinetmaker – and here it is two square meters. “My father sleeps here, his brother is next to him, my mother and I are in a tent. At home we have no future, my life is gone. We sold my father’s house and car in order to use this money to come here,” says the refugee.

Parza went to an English school, but now she cannot study. Shows a photo: in a circle of relatives at a traditional wedding, but in a national kudra costume.

There is no turning back for them, forward too.