Polish Prime Minister accused Merkel of legitimizing Lukashenko – Gazeta.Ru

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Merkel’s call to Lukashenko contributed to the legitimization of the Belarusian president in the European Union. It is reported by RIA News”…

»The European Union must participate in the search for a diplomatic solution. But when Chancellor Merkel called Mr. Lukashenko, she contributed to the legitimization of his regime, although the struggle for a free Belarus has been going on for 15 months, “Moravetsky said in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

The Polish prime minister added that Lukashenka, “having abused” Merkel’s trust, said after a conversation with her that Germany is ready to accept 2,000 illegal migrants from the Middle East and North Africa who want to enter the EU through Belarus.

Formerly President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda announcedthat Merkel did not agree with Lukashenko on any distribution of illegal immigrants to resolve the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Prior to that, it became known that after a conversation with Lukashenko, Merkel phoned with the presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.