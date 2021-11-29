Political scientist Pogrebinsky spoke about the true attitude of Ukrainians to Russia

The well-known Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky said in an interview with BUSINESS Online that a full-fledged armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia will lead nowhere. In his opinion, this is due to the fact that the Ukrainian army is not capable of giving a serious rebuff to Russia, but Russian troops cannot simply occupy the whole of Ukraine.

“There are millions of people who hate Russia. You don’t have to be Archimedes to understand that this is impossible, ”the political scientist noted.

Pogrebinsky added that Ukraine is currently the most hostile towards Russia and the Russian state. At the same time, the expert does not believe that war is a solution to the problem. However, he understands some representatives of the Russian leadership and Russian patriots who are calling for a radical solution to the problem. The maximum that can be counted on is Moscow’s support to Donbass if the Ukrainian Armed Forces launch an offensive.

It is worth noting that earlier Pogrebinsky, who lives in Ukraine, said that he was not threatened in connection with his position. And some people, recognizing him on the street, even come up to him and express their support.

See also: “The Ukrainian colonel dreamed about the” fled “Russian army”