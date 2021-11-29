Primorye introduced compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for people over 60 years old

The chief state sanitary doctor of the region, Tatyana Detkovskaya, signed a decree according to which compulsory vaccination against coronavirus of citizens over 60 years old is introduced in Primorye.

Mandatory vaccination is introduced precisely among citizens 60 years and older because among them the highest incidence rates and the highest mortality rates are recorded. “In the structure of the incidence of COVID-19, persons 60 years and older accounted for 23.5%. Among the deaths from coronavirus, 74% are also citizens of this age group. At the same time, their coverage with vaccinations is 28.5%, ”Tatyana Detkovskaya said at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters on Monday, November 29.

According to the document, citizens over 60 years old must be vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine or a single-component vaccine by December 25, 2021, and the second by January 25, 2022. Otherwise, they can be removed from work or transferred to remote mode.

Earlier, the Nizhny Novgorod Rospotrebnadzor, where mandatory vaccination of people over 60 has been introduced since November 23, explained that this measure is primarily organizational. “Thus, Rospotrebnadzor wants to convey to them [граждан старше 60 лет] the need for vaccination … Since this is an organizational issue, the terms specified in the decree refer to medical organizations – in order that by December 17 (in Primorye – until December 25. – Approx. VL.ru) first component, before January 7 (in Primorye – until January 25. – Approx. VL.ru) – the second component was given to persons over 60 years of age at all therapeutic sites. So that therapists can take a closer look at their entire enrolled population during these periods – who is vaccinated, who is not vaccinated, who was sick – and, if necessary, either organize vaccination with a visit to the house, or, with the help of social workers, arrange delivery to vaccination points, “said the deputy Natalya Sadykova, head of the Nizhny Novgorod department of Rospotrebnadzor.

Recall that earlier in Primorye, mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 was introduced for workers in certain areas – education, healthcare, social protection, transport, culture, sports, catering and trade, construction, housing and communal services, fishing, as well as civil servants. Those who have contraindications are exempted from vaccinations. Since November 15, Primorye residents who have not been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine have been dismissed from work without pay. Since December 15, this fate awaits workers in some spheres, unvaccinated by the second component. Unvaccinated employees of a number of enterprises face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500 thousand.

There is also a QR code system in the region. The government has obliged to check visitors in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes, non-food stores in shopping centers, hotels, beauty salons and saunas.