Primorye introduced compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly

VLADIVOSTOK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Mandatory vaccination was introduced in Primorye for citizens aged 60 and over, according to the regional government. The decree was signed by the chief sanitary doctor of the region Tatyana Detkovskaya, the decision was announced on Monday at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. for persons over 60 years old. At the same time, 74% of all deaths from coronavirus are elderly people, and vaccination coverage in this age group reaches only 28.5%. The elderly need to be vaccinated with the first component or single-component vaccine by December 25, and the second by January 25. Otherwise, they may be suspended from work or sent to a “remote location.” On November 15, the region began to suspend from work without salary those employees who did not have time to take the first component, from December 15 – the second. QR codes for visiting catering establishments, cultural and sports establishments have been introduced in the region. Without a QR code, it is forbidden to visit department stores in shopping centers, hairdressers, beauty salons. According to the operational headquarters, 459 people fell ill with COVID-19 in Primorye over the last 24 hours, 87.5 thousand people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 1397 patients have died.

2021

