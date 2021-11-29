    Primorye introduced compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly

    VLADIVOSTOK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Mandatory vaccination was introduced in Primorye for citizens aged 60 and over, according to the regional government. The decree was signed by the chief sanitary doctor of the region Tatyana Detkovskaya, the decision was announced on Monday at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. for persons over 60 years old. At the same time, 74% of all deaths from coronavirus are elderly people, and vaccination coverage in this age group reaches only 28.5%. The elderly need to be vaccinated with the first component or single-component vaccine by December 25, and the second by January 25. Otherwise, they may be suspended from work or sent to a “remote location.” On November 15, the region began to suspend from work without salary those employees who did not have time to take the first component, from December 15 – the second. QR codes for visiting catering establishments, cultural and sports establishments have been introduced in the region. Without a QR code, it is forbidden to visit department stores in shopping centers, hairdressers, beauty salons. According to the operational headquarters, 459 people fell ill with COVID-19 in Primorye over the last 24 hours, 87.5 thousand people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, 1397 patients have died.

    VLADIVOSTOK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Compulsory vaccination was introduced in Primorye for citizens aged 60 and over, the regional government reports.

    The decree was signed by the chief sanitary doctor of the region Tatyana Detkovskaya, the decision was announced on Monday at a meeting of the regional operational headquarters

    “Compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 is being introduced for citizens 60 years and older. It is among them that the highest incidence rates and the highest mortality rates are recorded,” the statement said.

    Detkovskaya cited data according to which 23.5% of cases of COVID-19 are in people over 60 years old. At the same time, 74% of all deaths from coronavirus are elderly people, and vaccination coverage in this age group reaches only 28.5%.

    The elderly need to be vaccinated with the first component or single-component vaccine by December 25, the second – by January 25. Otherwise, they may be dismissed from work or sent to “remote control”.

    In Primorye, they have previously introduced mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for workers in the service sector, housing and communal services, public service and a number of other industries. From November 15 in the region, those employees who did not have time to graft on the first component began to be removed from work without saving their salaries, and on December 15 – the second.

    The region has introduced QR codes for visiting catering establishments, cultural and sports establishments. Without a QR code, it is forbidden to visit department stores in shopping centers, hairdressers, beauty salons.

    According to the operational headquarters, over the past day in Primorye, 459 people fell ill with COVID-19, for the entire time since the beginning of the pandemic – 87.5 thousand, 1397 patients have died.

