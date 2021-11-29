https://ria.ru/20211129/skhiigumen-1761300706.html

Prosecutor requested four years in prison for ex-schema-abbot Sergius

The prosecutor asked the Izmailovsky Court of Moscow to sentence former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to four years in prison, who is accused of inclinating to … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor asked the Izmailovsky Court of Moscow to sentence former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to four years in prison, who is accused of inducing suicide and violating the right to freedom of religion. The decision to hold the trial in Moscow in July was made by the Supreme Court. Consideration of the case on the merits began in August. The spiritual father and founder of the Sredneuralsky nunnery, Sergiy, became the focus of attention after he began to preach that COVID-19 is a “pseudo-pandemic”, and they want to place the Russians in the “electronic camp of Satan,” ” unlawfully imprisoned in self-isolation, “deprived of” freedom and work. ” The church court defrocked him, but Sergius continued to conduct divine services and speak in public. Because of this, in September he was excommunicated from the Church. The former clergyman was detained on the night of December 29 in the Sredneuralsky nunnery during the assault of riot police. After interrogation, he was taken to Moscow. The Basmanny Court on the same day took Romanov into custody for two months. Subsequently, the arrest was repeatedly extended. The former monk was accused under articles of inducement to suicide, violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion and arbitrariness (under paragraphs “c” and “d” of part 3 of article 110.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia; under part 3 of article 148 of the Criminal Code; under part 3 of article 148 of the Criminal Code; 1 of article 330 of the Criminal Code). Under the first article, he faces up to four years in prison. For the rest, they can be fined up to 300 thousand rubles or in the amount of salary or other income for a period of up to two years, or compulsory work up to 480 hours, or correctional labor up to two years, or arrest for up to six months. already has a conviction for murder and robbery. Later, the IC of Russia opened criminal cases on torture of children on the territory of the monastery (paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 2 of article 117 of the Criminal Code of Russia) and the negligence of local prevention authorities (part 1 of article 293 of the Criminal Code of Russia) …

