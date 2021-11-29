https://ria.ru/20211129/putin-1761347742.html

Putin and Lukashenko discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border

2021-11-29T20: 48

politics

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

Alexander Lukashenko

Russia

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have discussed by phone the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, press secretary of the Russian head of state Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. “Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation. The presidents discussed the current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border “, – he said.” In addition, the leaders discussed the forthcoming schedule of contacts at various levels, “Peskov added.

2021

