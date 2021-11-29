Putin and Lukashenko discussed the situation with migrants – RBK

The Belarusian president pointed out that Western countries “came up with a fake about Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine” in order to unleash a war in Donbass. According to him, in the event of a military conflict, Belarus will help Russia.

At the same time, Lukashenka said that Western countries “use migrants” to strain the Belarusian army on the borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, in order to restrain it in the event of a conflict with Russia.

After thousands of illegal migrants, mainly of Kurdish origin, who wanted to get to Germany in transit through Poland, came to the Belarusian-Polish border on November 8, Putin and Lukashenka phoned. On November 16, they discussed the situation on the border and measures to protect the borders of the Union State, the situation in Ukraine and its joint exercises with the United States at the borders of Russia in the Black Sea.

Putin and Lukashenko discussed the situation with migrants for the second time in three days



The second time they had a telephone conversation three days later. As reported by the Kremlin press service, the presidents discussed the migration crisis and concerns about the “brutal actions of the Polish border guards.” Then Lukashenko spoke about the measures that the Belarusian authorities are taking to cope with the crisis, and humanitarian assistance to migrants.

The presidents agreed that Belarus needs to establish ties with the European Union in order to solve the problem with migrants.