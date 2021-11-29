Putin freed families with children from personal income tax when selling an apartment – RBC

Families must meet conditions to qualify for tax benefits. They relate to both the period of buying a new home and its cost.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has amended Art. 217 of the second part of the Tax Code. In accordance with the document, which is published on the official portal of legal information, income received from the sale of housing by families with two or more children in the case of acquiring new housing to improve their living conditions is exempted from personal income tax (PIT).

The period during which the housing sold was owned by the taxpayer does not matter.

However, there are certain conditions:

taxpayers must be parents (adoptive parents) of at least two children under the age of 18 (24 years old if children receive full-time education);

new real estate must be purchased in the same calendar year in which the old one was sold, or no later than April 30 of the following year; if we are talking about a contract of shared participation in construction, then the contract must be paid in full;

the total area of ​​the acquired premises or its cadastral value must be greater than in the sold object;

the cadastral value of the sold housing should not exceed 50 million rubles;

at the time of the sale of the dwelling, neither the taxpayer nor his children should own another dwelling, the total area of ​​which is more than 50% of the area of ​​the dwelling purchased.

The tax break was offered by the Ministry of Finance. Experts previously interviewed by RBC indicated that only a small number of families would meet all the proposed criteria: the requirement to simultaneously comply with five conditions reduces the number of potential beneficiaries, said Galina Hamburg, head of the Amuleks property relations practice.