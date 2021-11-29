Putin freed large families from personal income tax when selling housing – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Families with two or more children are exempt from the personal income tax (PIT) received from the sale of housing in the event that they purchase a new home to improve their living conditions. The law on this was signed by President Vladimir Putin.

This refers to the income received from the sale of apartments, residential buildings or parts of them, which were used to buy new housing of a larger area. Parents or adoptive parents who have minor children, or children under the age of 24 who study full-time, can apply for the privilege. One of the children can also apply for it.

In this case, certain conditions must be observed. So, new housing must be purchased in the same year when the old one was sold (or no later than April 30 of the next year). The cadastral value of the real estate being sold should not exceed 50 million rubles and be more than the cadastral value of new housing. At the time of the sale, none of the family members should be the owner of any other home, whose area would be more than half of the acquired property.

As previously explained by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, this law is retroactive. “This rule will apply to income from the sale of apartments received starting from January 1, 2021,” he said.