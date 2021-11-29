https://ria.ru/20211129/ogranicheniya-1761212351.html

Putin gave instructions to monitor compliance with restrictions on COVID-19

Vladimir Putin instructed to report until November 30 on how the compliance with all antiquated measures is being monitored locally.

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin instructed to report until November 30 on how the compliance with all antiquated measures is being monitored locally. The corresponding document was published on the Kremlin’s website. “To recommend the senior officials & lt; …” as well as increasing the rate of vaccination of the population against this infection, “- says it. Responsible for the implementation of the appointed heads of regions. In Russia, mass events are prohibited; employers are obliged to monitor the health of employees and visitors and to disinfect premises; citizens must observe the mask regime and social distance; the elderly and people with chronic diseases are transferred to self-isolation. In addition, the federal subjects have the power to impose their own restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation, and the authorities are calling for an increase in vaccination rates up to the target 80 percent. Fewer than 40 percent of Russians are now fully vaccinated, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

