Putin postponed full compensation for Soviet deposits for another year

A law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on the official portal of legal information, which suspends until January 1, 2025, the start of the Law “On the Basic Cost of the Necessary Social Set”, according to which citizens were to fully compensate for the pre-reform deposits in Sberbank.

We are talking about those savings of citizens that were in accounts with Sberbank until June 20, 1991. In addition, the law also applies to payments on insurance premiums and investments in state securities of the USSR and the RSFR until January 1, 1992.

The government estimated at 49.7 trillion rubles the amount needed to pay off the target debt obligations of the Russian Federation in 2022. In 2023, the amount was estimated at 51.8 trillion rubles, and in 2024 – at 53.9 trillion rubles. The Cabinet noted that compensation of deposits will require one and a half of the country’s GDP.

According to the 1995 law, the restoration of savings should be carried out by transferring them into target debt obligations of the Russian Federation using the debt ruble. But laws providing for such a transfer and regulating the procedure for their service have not yet been adopted. Therefore, due to their absence and sources of financial support, the operation of the Law “On the Basic Cost of the Necessary Social Set” has been annually suspended since 2003.