Putin raised the threshold for investing funds of the NWF

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for an increase in the liquidity of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) from seven to ten percent of GDP. The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information. If this indicator is exceeded, they can be invested in various assets. According to the current Budget Code (BC), until the NWF reaches seven percent of GDP, the fund’s funds can only be placed on deposits and bank accounts with the Bank Russia. You can invest in other financial assets only the money that goes to the NWF in excess of this threshold. The law raises this threshold to ten percent of GDP, which will increase the liquidity part of the NWF in case of unfavorable changes in the price environment, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov explained earlier. The document was developed by the government on behalf of the president. According to the Ministry of Finance, the new threshold for the fund will only reach a new threshold by 2024, with an exception provided for investments of 2.5 trillion rubles in self-supporting infrastructure projects from the list approved by the government. Co-financing of these projects from the NWF will be carried out even until the 10% mark is reached. By decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, these funds can be placed on subordinated deposits with VEB. The Russian authorities are now compiling a list of infrastructure projects that will receive money from the NWF. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in September that the limit for financing projects from the fund for 2021-2024 is 1.6 trillion rubles, while over the limit it is planned to allocate 900 billion for the project in Ust-Luga.

