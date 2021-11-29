Putin recommended that governors take personal control of vaccinations – RBC

The heads of the regions need to personally monitor the timely introduction of restrictive measures and the vaccination process and report on this to the Kremlin on a monthly basis.

Photo: Alexander Polegenko / AP



Following a meeting with members of the government on November 10, President Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions, including a recommendation to governors to take personal control over the introduction of restrictions due to COVID-19 and an increase in the rate of vaccination of the population.

“To recommend that the top officials (heads of the highest executive bodies of state power) of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, taking into account the instructions given earlier, take under their personal control the timely introduction and observance of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), as well as increasing the rate of vaccination of the population against this infection, ”the document says.

How is the vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia. Infographics



The report on the execution of this order must be submitted by November 30, then it is necessary to report on a monthly basis.

The President already gave a similar order in August. Then the governors were instructed to “take personal control of the implementation of measures to vaccinate the population.”