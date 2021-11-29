Putin signed a law extending the term of service for marshals and generals – RBK

Putin submitted a bill to the State Duma allowing him to retain officers who have reached this age in the service in July of this year. Then the explanatory note said that in some cases there is a need to extend the contract with experienced and highly qualified military personnel who have the ranks of Marshal, Army General and Fleet Admiral, after they reach the age limit. The State Duma adopted the law in the third reading on November 16. On November 19 it was approved by the Federation Council.

Now in Russia there are no marshals; after the collapse of the USSR, such a title was awarded only once, in November 1997, to Igor Sergeev, who was the commander-in-chief of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces), and then the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (66 years old), Head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov (65 years old), Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov (66 years old), Head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov (67 years old) and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov (69 years old).

Felix Gromov (1996), Vladimir Kuroedov (2000) and Vladimir Masorin (2006) were promoted to the rank of admiral of the fleet. They are no longer on active duty.