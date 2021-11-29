Putin signed a law on the exemption of families with children from personal income tax when selling apartments – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law exempting large families who have sold housing for the purchase and improvement of housing conditions from personal income tax. Document published on the official portal of legal information…

The norm will affect income from the sale of apartments, which are received from January 1, 2021.

The privilege can be received by parents (adoptive parents) – who have minor children or children under the age of 24, if they study full-time – or children under certain conditions.

New housing must be bought either in the year of the sale of the old one, or no later than April 30, 2022. At the same time, the cadastral value of the real estate being sold cannot be more than the value of the new one or exceed 50 million rubles. Also, at the time of the sale, none of the members of a large family should own other housing, the area of ​​which is more than 50% of the area acquired.

At the moment, citizens who have owned real estate for more than five years are exempt from paying personal income tax. When a home is sold before the expiration of this period, the owner must pay the state 13% of the value of the residential property.

The initiative was put forward by President Vladimir Putin at the United Russia congress on June 19. He noted that often the amount of tax for a particular family is significant – “it is this that is not enough so that this family, at the birth of subsequent children, could quickly buy new housing.”