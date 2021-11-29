https://ria.ru/20211129/lgoty-1761262732.html
Putin signed law on new tax breaks due to pandemic
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that exempts a number of incomes of citizens and organizations from personal income tax, insurance premiums and income tax, including those related to countering coronavirus infection, the corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information. In particular, they are exempt from income tax subsidies received by small and medium-sized businesses and socially oriented non-profit organizations (NPO) in 2021 as part of support measures to combat the consequences of the pandemic. non-working days in October-November. This benefit is one-off and applies to those employed in small and medium-sized enterprises and NPOs receiving pandemic subsidies. Income received as part of incentive measures for citizens participating in vaccination are also exempted from personal income tax. Budgetary organizations will be able to take into account the transfer to the budget of the income received for the use of intellectual property rights. This is due to the transfer to the budget of part of the proceeds from the presentation of intellectual rights to use the vaccine against coronavirus infection, explained Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov. Also, incomes of citizens and organizations received in the form of prizes, prizes, gifts for participating in competitions are exempt from personal income tax and income tax. , contests and other events organized by NGOs established in accordance with presidential decrees and their “daughters”. Incomes arising from personal income tax are also exempt from citizens in connection with the implementation of measures for pre-gasification, that is, with free supply of gas to the borders of their land plots. All of the above norms will apply to income received from January 1, 2021, that is, they are given the opposite In addition, the preferential income tax rate of 15% (instead of the general 20%) applies to coupon income from all ruble bonds of Russian organizations that circulate on the organized securities market and are issued from January 1, 2017, whereas their release was limited to the end of 2021. And the volume of investments for obtaining the status of a resident of the free port of Vladivostok and the application of reduced insurance premiums is reduced from 5 million to 500 thousand rubles. These rules will take effect from 2022.
In particular, subsidies received by small and medium-sized businesses and socially oriented non-profit organizations (NPOs) in 2021 as part of support measures to combat the consequences of the pandemic are exempted from income tax.
At the same time, incomes of citizens within one minimum wage (12,792 rubles) received for non-working days in October-November are exempted from personal income tax and insurance premiums. This benefit is one-off and applies to those employed in small and medium-sized enterprises and NPOs receiving pandemic subsidies. Income received as part of incentive measures for citizens participating in vaccination are also exempted from personal income tax.
Also, personal income tax and income tax are exempt from income of citizens and organizations received in the form of bonuses, prizes, gifts for participating in competitions, contests and other events organized by NGOs established in accordance with presidential decrees and their "daughters". Incomes arising from citizens in connection with the implementation of measures for pre-gasification, that is, with free supply of gas to the borders of their land plots, are also exempted from personal income tax.
All of the above rules will apply to income received from January 1, 2021, that is, they will be given retroactive effect.
