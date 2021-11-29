Putin signed the law on the postponement of compensation for deposits of the USSR

President Vladimir Putin signed a law that postponed for a year, until January 1, 2025, full compensation for Soviet deposits. The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information.

A law guaranteeing the restoration and safety of savings placed before June 20, 1991 on deposits with Sberbank and until January 1, 1992 – on deposits in state insurance organizations and government securities of the USSR and the RSFSR, was adopted in 1995. It assumes that guaranteed savings are considered to be Russia’s internal public debt and will be compensated by transferring them into targeted debt obligations of the country using the debt ruble. The value of the debt ruble is determined from the ratio of the purchasing power of the ruble at the current moment and the purchasing power of the USSR currency in 1990.

At the same time, the laws that regulate the transfer of deposits into targeted debt obligations and the procedure for servicing them have not yet been adopted, RIA Novosti notes. In this regard, as well as due to the lack of funding sources, the law on compensation for Soviet deposits has been annually suspended since 2003.

The total guaranteed savings of Russians in 1991 prices amount to 345.54 billion rubles, according to the financial and economic substantiation of the bill. According to the government, when transferring all guaranteed savings of citizens into targeted debt obligations, their repayment would require 49.7 trillion rubles in 2022, 51.8 trillion in 2023, and 53.9 trillion in 2024. When calculating the estimate, the size of the nominal unit of the country’s target debt obligation was set at 31.51 debt rubles (as of December 30, 2002, when Rosstat determined its level for the last time).

The head of Sberbank, German Gref, said in 2016 that in 1991 the bank suffered on a par with its depositors and the state should compensate for these losses. “Sberbank was robbed by the absolutely unqualified policy of the authorities at that time. And he was robbed together with the depositors, ”he said. Compensation could be paid in shares of Sberbank, but “the payer should not be Sberbank, but the state,” he stressed.