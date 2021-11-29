https://ria.ru/20211129/strelba-1761277243.html

Rada condemned a journalist who posted a video of a howitzer shooting

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk criticized the actions of the Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov, who previously posted a video on the network where he fires from a howitzer, noting that the incident should be investigated by the competent authorities. This video Butusov posted on the Internet on Saturday. He wrote that the footage was filmed at a different time, but did not specify when, where and under what circumstances the video was recorded. The journalist also admitted that he may have been involved in the deaths of some people in Donbass, but this is the death of only “murderers of the Ukrainian people”, and said that the military is giving him exclusive information from the positions of the Ukrainian security forces in the conflict zone in Donbass. The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine opened a criminal case into the shooting by Butusov from a howitzer. The actions of the journalist were condemned by the Ministry of Defense and the Kiev delegation in the trilateral contact group on Donbass. The journalist himself considers this case to be revenge after an altercation with President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press marathon on Friday. weapons that are in the Armed Forces. This is abnormal. And secondly, I wanted such things not to receive frenzied criticism or support from people who are unprofessional in such things, “- said the speaker of the Rada at a briefing on Monday. According to him, he is waiting for the reaction of the authorized bodies to this incident.

