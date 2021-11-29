“Red Notice” became the most popular movie in the history of Netflix :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Dwayne Johnson says action movie broke all records and became the most watched movie on Netflix of all time

American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who played one of the main roles in the action movie “Red Notice”, said on Instagram that the film was the most watched in the history of Netflix. “We have broken all records in less than two weeks and we still have a lot of time ahead,” Johnson wrote.

On November 12, Red Notice received 148 million hours of views on its first weekend, according to Netflix. For the period November 15-21, another 129 million hours were watched.

In just less than two weeks, “Red Notice” gained 278 million hours of views and took second place in the overall rating of the platform’s most popular films. Now in the first place is the film “Bird Box” with 282 million hours of views.

The Netflix rankings are updated every Tuesday and the figures for the last week (November 22-28) have yet to be released. This indirectly confirms Johnson’s words – the picture is likely to overtake the previous leader and become the most watched film in the history of the platform.

The action comedy “Red Notice” is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“We Are the Millers”, “Spy One and a Half”). Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starred. The film’s budget, according to various estimates, ranged from $ 160 to $ 200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made for Netflix.