Reese Witherspoon’s top beauty secrets

It’s hard to believe, but today one of the main blondes in Hollywood Reese Witherspoon celebrates her 45th birthday. On this occasion, we have collected the main secrets of her stunning appearance and figure, thanks to which the actress looks a little older than her 21-year-old daughter Ava.

1. The key to a productive day for the actress is early waking up. Reese Witherspoon wakes up at 5 in the morning, and already at 7:30 she starts her workout or long run. The actress devotes to cardio workouts 30 minutes a day, and works out six days a week.

2. In one of the interviews to the question “If you had 20 dollars and freedom of action in the pharmacy, what would you buy?”, Reese replied: “Revlon eyelash curler!”.

3. “Sunscreen and skin care. Moisturize your skin and drink plenty of water. ”This is what I teach my daughter.

4. “I don’t believe in diets and tight restrictions! Such self-mockery does not end well. Throughout the day, I eat often, but in small portions. This helps me not to experience sharp bouts of hunger and subsequent attacks on food. Fried chicken, corn salad, grandma’s cookies … I grew up in the South and used to eat delicious food. Therefore, I am not for restricting delicacies, but for reducing their portions. Again, I’ve listed homemade and healthy food. There is no fast food in my life for a long time, I drink alcohol in moderation, but I really love green smoothies! “

5. Smooth skin and clear pores Reese Witherspoon is the envy of many girls in the world. Once in an interview with Refinery29, Reese admitted that she has been using Cetaphil gel for many years and always takes it with her to shooting and on trips. trips.

6. If anyone knows what “water balance” is, it is Reese Witherspoon. If you carefully study the photos taken by the paparazzi, you will notice that almost every one of them has water in his hand. The Hollywood blonde adds liquid chlorophyll to drinking water – it improves cell renewal, and also removes toxins and toxins from the body.

7. For more than 15 years, the colorist Lori Goddard has been responsible for the hair of the famous blonde. It was thanks to his skill that the change in hair color (from brunette to blonde to red and back to blonde) did not affect the quality of Reese’s hair.

8. “Facial massage is so good! I do it in the morning – this ritual helps me get rid of dark circles, ”admitted the actress, who chooses the Nuvibe Rx Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller.