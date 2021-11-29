Report Shows Ethereum, Litecoin And Solana ETP Surpassed BTC Investment Products In November | Blockchain24

Cryptocompare, a firm that provides institutional and retail investors with real-time cryptocurrency data and historical cryptocurrency data, published an overview of the firm’s digital asset management in November 2021. The report covers crypto exchange products (ETP) and recent results show that alternative investment products of cryptoassets outperform Bitcoin ETP.

Every month Cryptocompare publishes a research report that covers the cryptocurrency investment product landscape. Investment Products are ETPs pegged to today’s leading cryptoassets around the world such as GBTC and ETHE Grayscale funds. Cryptocompare’s November Digital Asset Management Review report explains that ETPs pegged to ETH, LTC and SOL performed the best in the 30-day period ending Nov.19.

“Most AUMs for trust products are still in Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC – $ 38.1 billion – down 10.1% from October) and Ethereum (ETHE – $ 12.9 billion – down 3 , 6%), “says the Cryptocompare report. “The BTCE product of the ETC Group regained the position of the highest product AUM ETN / ETF with gains of 1.2% to $ 1.5 billion. This was followed by Bitcoin ETF Purpose (BTCC) and Bitcoin ETF (BTCQ) 3iQ Coinshares, which fell by 6.5% and 10.1% to $ 1.4 billion and $ 1.2 billion, respectively, “added Cryptocompare researchers.

The study highlights that overall, daily crypto-based ETP volumes have decreased by 13%, but popular ETH-based ETP volumes have increased. “Average daily trading volumes across all types of digital asset investment products fell by an average of 13% from October to $ 732 million per day,” the study stresses. A Cryptocompare report notes that bitcoin-based investment products “performed poorly,” while LTC-based ETPs and SOL did well. The Grayscale Basket Fund, which contains some of the largest coins in the market cap, returned -15.5%, as detailed by Cryptocompare.