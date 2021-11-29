Reporters found Intel’s secret laboratory, where it tests various antiquities

Journalists of the edition The wall street journal learned about the existence of a secret Intel laboratory, located in Costa Rica. At this enterprise, the company stores thousands of pieces of various old computer equipment so that with its help computer security specialists can access the necessary hardware and software platform at any time to investigate a new vulnerability.

Several years ago, Intel executives realized that the company had a serious problem. It released dozens of new hardware and software products every year, but did not have the convenient methods and tools to catalog the old technologies that its engineers needed to solve the discovered security problems. For example, Sandy Bridge processors from 2011 to 2013 are so rare these days that Intel security researchers had to search the Internet for them. “We literally had to go to eBay and look for these chips.”Says Mohsen Fazlian, head of product security at Intel.

As a result, the company decided to build its own warehouse and old products laboratory in Costa Rica, where Intel already had a research laboratory. Planning for the Long-Term Retention Lab began in mid-2018 and has already started working in the second half of 2019. Access to the building is strictly limited. Entry permission is only issued by the senior management team. Surveillance cameras are installed everywhere. Even the location of the building is classified. Intel spokesman in a conversation with reporters WSJ refused to say where it is.

In the warehouse of the enterprise with an area of ​​1300 m2 contains about 3000 units of various hardware and software platforms released by the company over the past 10 years. In the future, Intel plans to expand its area to 2500 m2, increasing the stock of computer equipment to 6,000 units.

Intel Product Security Engineers can contact the Long-Term Retention Lab and request a specific configuration build for vulnerability testing. After assembling the required platform, laboratory technicians provide isolated access to it through a cloud service.

The lab, which is usually serviced by about 25 engineers every day, operates without breaks or weekends so that Intel specialists can access it 7 days a week, 24 hours a day from anywhere in the world. According to Marcel Cortes, one of the lab’s engineers, the facility receives about 1,000 assembly requests every month for security testing, with about 50 new systems being assembled per week.

The venture has quickly become an integral part of his work, says Anders Fogh, a senior engineer at Intel in Germany. In particular, he deals with vulnerabilities that have been discovered by third-party digital security teams.

“I can request to create an exact replica of the vulnerable system. Same processor, operating system version, BIOS microcode. All this increases the chances of reproducing the problem and is often the best starting point for resolving the issue. “, – comments Fog.