Residents of the Kaliningrad region on “Black Friday” bought goods on Wildberries for 182 million rubles – 198% more than a year ago. This was reported by the press service of the Internet platform.

In general, in Russia, the total amount of orders exceeded 43 billion rubles, which is 2.6 times more than in the same period of 2020. The number of purchases soared 2.7 times year on year. The most popular orders were dresses, books, creams, phone cases, boots, garlands, jackets, tea, dry pet food and bags.

The most budgetary and profitable purchases:

cappuccinatore for 29 rubles. (17.5 times cheaper than the average price for similar goods)

monopod for 38 rubles. (13.6 times cheaper);

apparatus for manicure and pedicure for 57 rubles. (29.6 times cheaper);

infrared dryer for vegetables for 110 rubles. (19 times cheaper);

portable music speaker for 173 rubles. (17.4 times cheaper).

Products from Russia were also of great interest abroad. This Black Friday, the total amount of orders from other countries doubled and for the first time reached 1.5 billion rubles. Most of all, foreigners ordered cosmetics and perfumery, clothes, toys, books, household goods, underwear, shoes, accessories, dishes and various kitchen utensils from Russia.