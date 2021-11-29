Rogozin called the condition for Russia to remain in the top three space powers – RBK

According to the head of Roscosmos, Russia must launch a station to Venus by 2030, otherwise the country will “fall out” of the three space powers

Vladimir Putin (left) and Dmitry Rogozin (right)

(Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / Russian Presidential Press Service / AP)



If Russia does not launch a station to Venus by 2030, then there is a risk that the country will emerge from the top three space powers. This was stated by the general director of “Roscosmos” Dmitry Rogozin, reports “RIA Novosti”.

Speaking about the mission to explore Venus, he stressed that Russia should launch its station in any case. “Otherwise, we will simply fall out of the three great space powers and will lag behind. This is an unacceptable story, “Rogozin emphasized.

According to him, the Russian side is discussing with NASA the joint implementation of this project, but in the United States, additional political agreements will be required to launch it.

Rogozin added that the timing may also be affected by the lack of electronics, failed tests and other factors. Otherwise, Russia can implement this project not with the United States, but with another country, concluded the head of Roscosmos.