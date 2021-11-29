https://ria.ru/20211129/tsirkon-1761255632.html

Russia has tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea

Russia tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea – Russia news today

Russia has tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully completed a new test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, the Defense Ministry told reporters. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T13: 19

2021-11-29T13: 19

2021-11-29T14: 01

new weapon of russia

security

White Sea

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761263286_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5781f4663998a98229f497cfdec4e036.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” successfully completed a new test launch of the hypersonic missile “Zircon” speed up to Mach nine (nine times higher than the speed of sound, more than ten thousand kilometers per hour), the declared range is more than a thousand kilometers. They are planned to equip surface and submarine ships – both promising and under construction.

https://ria.ru/20211005/tsirkon-1753205478.html

White Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Footage of the launch of the Zircon rocket from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed a test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the White Sea at a distance of over 400 km. 2021-11-29T13: 19 true PT0M10S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761263286_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1aea97c9787fca0073d8ac48da2a2335.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, white sea, russia