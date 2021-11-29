https://ria.ru/20211129/tsirkon-1761255632.html
Russia has tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea
Russia tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea – Russia news today
Russia has tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully completed a new test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, the Defense Ministry told reporters. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T13: 19
2021-11-29T13: 19
2021-11-29T14: 01
new weapon of russia
security
White Sea
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761263286_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5781f4663998a98229f497cfdec4e036.jpg
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” successfully completed a new test launch of the hypersonic missile “Zircon” speed up to Mach nine (nine times higher than the speed of sound, more than ten thousand kilometers per hour), the declared range is more than a thousand kilometers. They are planned to equip surface and submarine ships – both promising and under construction.
https://ria.ru/20211005/tsirkon-1753205478.html
White Sea
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Footage of the launch of the Zircon rocket from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed a test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the White Sea at a distance of over 400 km.
2021-11-29T13: 19
true
PT0M10S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761263286_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1aea97c9787fca0073d8ac48da2a2335.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, white sea, russia
Russia has tested the Zircon rocket in the White Sea