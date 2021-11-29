https://ria.ru/20211129/video-1761274060.html

Russia hopes the OPCW will provide the requested video on Navalny

Russia expects from the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to provide video footage filmed in the process of technical assistance to Germany … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T14: 33

2021-11-29T14: 33

2021-11-29T14: 33

PARIS, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russia expects from the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to provide video footage filmed in the process of technical assistance to Germany in the case of Alexei Navalny, according to the statement of the head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Oleg Ryazantsev to the Conference of the OPCW member countries. the session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3. “We continue to await our legitimate request from the Technical Secretariat to provide video footage filmed in the process of providing technical assistance to Germany. to ensure that the sequence of actions is followed to ensure the safety of material evidence, “the document with Ryazantsev’s statement published on the OPCW website says. The head of the Russian delegation stressed that Moscow is deeply concerned about the explanation of the Technical Opportunities to provide the technical assistance requested by Russia in the Navalny case with reference to some “standard” procedures in such situations. “We are assured that since the parameters of the work of the OPCW experts in the UK and Germany were different, the Technical Secretariat was unable to meet us halfway. The inconsistency of such an argument is visible to any impartial person. The technical secretariat of the OPCW was only engaged in setting up its own conditions of interaction, applicable exclusively to investigations of “alleged” use of chemical weapons, “the statement says. In accordance with Article 8 of the CWC, the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW provides technical assistance to the participating states and conducts a technical assessment, including an assessment of chemicals. As the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW said earlier, technical assistance includes logistic, legal, technical, operational and other aspects. delegations to the OPCW, a closed report was circulated on the technical assistance provided by the German Organization “in the Navalny case. found in the blogger’s biomaterials. “According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the decision was reasoned ” personal risks “. The Russian Federation several times sent a note to the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany with a request to “publish the full content of the OPCW report.” In response, the German Foreign Ministry “it was reported that it refused to satisfy the Russian request.” Navalny was hospitalized on August 20, 2020 in Omsk after he fell ill on the plane en route from Tomsk. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors named the main diagnosis as metabolic disorder, which caused a sharp change in blood sugar. It is not yet clear what caused it, but according to Omsk doctors, no poisons were found in Navalny’s blood and urine. Later he was transported by plane to Germany. After that, the FRG government announced, citing military doctors, that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that the conclusions of the German experts were confirmed by the laboratories of Sweden and France, in parallel, at the request of Berlin, the OPCW is conducting its own research. In this regard, the Kremlin stated that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings, and the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia was waiting for a response from Germany to an official request on this situation: in a month, Russia sent Germany three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, replies not received on them. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, a year after the incident with Navalny, said that it was a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, the case was promoted by the West to contain the country and new attacks on it. The ministry noted that Berlin did not provide any verifiable evidence of its accusations against the Russian Federation, and the OPCW “shook up” Moscow’s request for assistance, preventing the initiation of a case.

