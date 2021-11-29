Russia intends to launch Nord Stream 2 against the permission of European judges

The commercial launch of Nord Stream 2 may take place long before the pipeline is certified by European government regulators. According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, the penalties stipulated by Brussels for the premature operation of the pipe are only 1 million euros. The significantly increased price of “blue fuel” on the EU market this year allows the Russian monopoly to neutralize such damage in a matter of days, if not hours. However, Russian experts believe that Gazprom should not rush to fill the new gas pipeline with its own energy resources.

The new Russian route for gas supplies to European consumers, Nord Stream 2 (SP-2), which is already ready to connect to European distribution mains, is able to earn money without even waiting for the certification of the Federal Grid Agency of Germany, which recently suspended the consideration of the project for formal reasons. “Gazprom”, according to the authors of Handelsblatt, will be able to export fuel by submarine distance across the Baltic Sea, paying the penalty imposed by the EU legal authorities. The penalty amount is only 1 million euros. Considering that in October, daily supplies of Russian pipeline fuel to consumers in the Old World came close to 325 million cubic meters, and the average export price under long-term contracts exceeded $ 300 per thousand cubic meters, it will be much more profitable for a domestic company to reimburse Brussels for a relatively modest penalty than to freeze pipeline already filled with commercial gas and ready for retail sale.

There have already been examples in the past that pipelines have been commissioned despite problems with documenting route certification. The most striking of these is the onshore branch of Nord Stream 1, which connects the older brother of SP-2, a small gas branch in East Germany, with a major transport hub in the northwest of the country. Annual deliveries along this section amount to about 20 billion cubic meters – slightly less than a third of the section laid across the Baltic Sea. Another clear example of a departure from EU legal rules is the EGL 401 project, which also regulates the internal provision of blue fuel to European consumers, which was launched long before the documentation of certification permits.

Domestic analysts believe that the gaps in the continental legal field give Gazprom an opportunity for further maneuvers. According to Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy, the daily volume of energy supplies through the JV-2 at the current exchange quotations will bring Gazprom about $ 150 million in revenue. The prices fixed in long-term contracts will give half the profit, however, nevertheless, they will allow the Russian monopoly to earn on the export of hydrocarbons the amount “significantly more than the designated fine.”

At the same time, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, is sure that it is much more important for our country to launch the gas pipeline into commercial operation not as soon as possible, but so that Western ill-wishers of the project would not be able to present any claims to its further work in the future. The most accurate fulfillment of all legal requirements of Germany and the EU, possibly, will spoil the financial documentation of the holding in the short term, however, it will allow connecting SP-2 to the European gas distribution system without violating legal norms. It is possible that Gazprom will start operating its new export channel before issuing certificates, but we should not forget that even the payment of fines that are small in comparison with global profits would be a violation of European legislation.

“Opponents of the full-scale work of SP-2 do not have any other weighty arguments, given the noticeable shortage and high cost of energy resources in the Old World market. Therefore, they will try to use any flaws in the documentation to show that Russia and, in particular, Gazprom is a barbaric company whose monopoly position allows it to overstep the established canons of the European legal community, ”said Sergei Pikin, Director of the Energy Development Fund.