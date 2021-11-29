https://ria.ru/20211129/predstavitelstvo-1761320534.html

Russia is unlikely to return NATO mission in Brussels, Foreign Ministry said

Russia is unlikely to return NATO mission in Brussels, Foreign Ministry said

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko rules out the return of Moscow’s mission to NATO in Brussels. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko rules out the return of Moscow’s mission to NATO in Brussels. Speaking about the decision to close the permanent mission, the Deputy Minister noted that this was the only way out. will not, we were not left with any other decision, besides the & lt; … & gt; which was adopted, “Grushko explained. In early October, the North Atlantic Alliance notified the Russian side of the decision of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the mission from November 1 Russia and reduce the total number of diplomatic missions to ten people. In response, Moscow from the same day suspended the work of its permanent mission to the organization and the NATO information bureau in the country. Now NATO will need to contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium for contacts. President Vladimir Putin later said that the bloc had broken the mechanisms of dialogue with Russia, and called relations with NATO states depressing.

