Russian tourists in Egypt told about the situation with “Omicron”

– The Omicron strain is most likely already present in Russia. The source of its distribution is our people who visited Egypt, – Vladimir Krugly, stunned the Russians at the end of last week. Where he got this information, the senator did not specify, but suggested temporarily closing air traffic with Egypt, and putting everyone who returned from there under medical supervision.

All yesterday, tourists cut off the phones of tour operators asking if their planned tours would fail. On the same day, Rospotrebnadzor denied information about the Russians who were allegedly infected in Egypt: they say, such cases have not yet been recorded (however, one should make allowances for the fact that in Egypt strains of coronavirus are unlikely to be studied in detail, besides, for the local economy, the stop of tourist flows is history fatal).

Now flights to South Africa from Egypt and back have been discontinued, and everyone who arrives in the country of the pyramids from seven countries in South Africa on indirect flights must undergo an express test for coronavirus. So far, only one infected passenger (a citizen of Egypt) has been found – he arrived in the country through Ethiopia, he was sent directly from the airport to quarantine at a local hospital.

Compatriots, who are now in Egypt, note that there is no panic about the new strain either among locals or among tourists.

– Since November 25 we have been resting in Hurghada, on the first line. Everything is calm at our hotel, no one is sick, and there is not even talk about this new strain. We have a rest – as usual, – says Elena from Russia. – A sister from Russia called me today, worried about how we will fly back, whether they will release us. I reassured her: no one stutters about any restrictions here. True, this is at the moment. We have a rest until December 2.

Julia, who lives with her Egyptian husband in Alexandria, does not notice any panic associated with the new mutation of the coronavirus.

– On our local television, they don’t say anything special about Omicron in the news. We live as usual, ”the woman says. – Some at work or in colleges ask for a certificate of vaccination (QR codes are not required – you just need to show a piece of paper), but this applies to local people. Tourists generally rest freely. By the way, the Egyptians are queuing for vaccinations for three hours here. Without any coercion, of their own free will, they believe that vaccination is necessary. Sign up for vaccination through the website. Moreover, you cannot choose the type of vaccine – which one will be in the clinic at the moment, that will be injected into you. And no one bothers about this.

Muscovite Oksana, who travels to this country several times a year, also told us about the situation in Egypt:

– We have had an apartment in Hurghada for 13 years. We returned from there in September and at the end of December we are going to go again. By all means: me, a husband, four children and a mother.

– Aren’t you afraid to fly in connection with the latest news about a new strain from South Africa?

– For all the time we travel to Egypt, I have never heard of anyone there being sick with coronavirus among my friends. We ourselves, with the whole family, got sick with it a year ago – we got infected just in Moscow. In Hurghada, you generally feel healthier – and there are fewer cases of covid, and there is no seasonal flu like in Moscow. Many of my acquaintances grandmothers, on the contrary, are going there for the whole winter to wait out the pandemic.

– Are sanitary measures being observed in Hurghada?

– If you go to the store without a mask, you can be fined. But in clubs, in cafes, everything is without masks. By the way, at the airport, when we flew last times, no one really looked at the certificates and PCR tests upon arrival. You glimpse a piece of paper – and they let you in, even looking at what is written there.

– Have you already got your tickets?

– Yes, with cancellation insurance.

“We are actively selling tours to Egypt,” a representative of one of the Russian tour operators told us. – Even yesterday, when this panic started, people called, we calmed them down, and no one canceled the tour. – By the way, prices have dropped – now you can fly away for a week for 30 thousand.

– And if we book a tour, and Egypt is still closed?

– This is unlikely to happen. Because if you cancel all flights, it will just collapse!

– Still, such an option cannot be ruled out.

“Even this will happen, clients will not be hurt. We already had this experience last spring, so the practice has been worked out. We will offer tours to any other direction that is open, or we will postpone the dates of the trip. There are other options – to leave the money spent on the deposit, until better times. Well, or just issue a refund.

The scale of the “collapse” that can happen if Egypt is closed can be imagined based on the data provided by the Association of Russian Tour Operators. To date, about 100 thousand tourists have already booked tours to Egypt at the end of December – beginning of January. If we take the average cost of a New Year’s trip, the amount of booked tourist packages for the holidays can reach at least four billion rubles.

Meanwhile, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, Gennady Onishchenko, urged Russians not to go to popular resorts, including Egyptian ones, until the situation with the Omicron strain becomes clear – scientists continue to study it.