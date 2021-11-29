Russian tourists in South Africa intend to contact the Russian Consulate General for help. Due to the cancellation of flights, they cannot fly home. Dmitry Gorin, vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told Echo that during the pandemic air traffic with South Africa had already been interrupted several times, the Russians have several options for solving the problem. “We have not restored regular air communication with South Africa, despite the permission of the Operational Headquarters. South Africa was mainly visited by business travelers, with private or family travel, and individual travelers. Given that most countries in the world have stopped transit flights not only with South Africa, but also with other countries, and this has already happened repeatedly during the pandemic, in this situation it is necessary to consider options for transit flights, perhaps with two or three transfers through others. countries that have not yet closed the message, ”Gorin explained.

In addition, he considers it necessary to obtain advice from Russian foreign missions abroad. Gorin said that they had already received requests from a group of business tourists, about 30 people, as well as from individual tourists who are now in South Africa in search of transit flights. “If the tourists were organized, then they are assisted and consulted by the travel companies that sent them there. But in the absence of air communication as such, this task will be solved by joint consultations, ”he added.