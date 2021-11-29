Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi court – RBK

Mikhail Saakashvili

(Photo: Leigh Vogel / Getty Images)



Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was taken to court for consideration of the case of violent dispersal of the November 7, 2007 rally. This was announced by the Georgian TV channel Pirveli.

The TV channel reported that a special car of the penitentiary service, accompanied by an escort, had already entered the courtyard of the city court. In addition, a helicopter appeared on the roof of the building.

The trial will take place at the Tbilisi City Court. An unprecedented mobilization of the police is taking place along the perimeter of the city court, the TV channel noted.

On November 20, the Georgian TV channel Rustavi 2 said that Saakashvili was taken from the Gldani prison hospital, where he was taken after a long hunger strike, to a military hospital in the city of Gori. According to the council of doctors, who assessed his condition as critical, the conditions of the prison hospital were insufficient to treat the former president. After fainting, Saakashvili was taken to the intensive care unit of the prison hospital, and on November 19 he accepted the offer of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia to be transferred to the Gori hospital. The ex-president promised to end the hunger strike as soon as he gets to the hospital.