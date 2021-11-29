https://ria.ru/20211129/saakashvili-1761239978.html
Saakashvili said he does not recognize justice in Georgia
Saakashvili said he does not recognize justice in Georgia
TBILISI, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili denied all charges in court. Saakashvili is present at the trial for the first time since his arrest. Supporters staged a protest action. Of the media representatives, only journalists and operators of the Georgian Channel One were allowed to attend. The judges offered the ex-head of state a drink of water because of his condition. The politician replied that he thanks them and “appreciates the good.” Before the start of the trial, the defense turned on the anthem of Georgia in the hall, which displeased the court. “Ban on the anthem? To the anthem of Georgia, which I created, I do not want to argue now,” Saakashvili said. The lawyers petitioned to broadcast the trial on television. They themselves broadcast what was happening via Facebook, but the judge asked them to stop. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, where he returned from Ukraine. At home, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili, sentenced to three and six years in prison, respectively. In some other cases, including the dispersal of an opposition rally in the fall of 2007 and embezzlement, he is accused. After he was taken into custody, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike that lasted more than a month. As a result, his condition worsened.
“I do not admit the accusation of the prosecutor’s office and the Georgian justice. I am not here to be part of an already written comedy,” he said.
Saakashvili is present at the trial for the first time since his arrest. Supporters staged a protest action. Of the media representatives, only journalists and cameramen from the Georgian First Channel were allowed to attend the meeting.
“A ban on the anthem? To the anthem of Georgia, which I created, I don’t want to argue now,” Saakashvili said.
The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, where he returned from Ukraine. At home, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili, sentenced to three and six years in prison, respectively. In some other cases, including the dispersal of an opposition rally in the fall of 2007 and embezzlement, he is accused.
After he was taken into custody, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike that lasted more than a month. As a result, his condition worsened.
