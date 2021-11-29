https://ria.ru/20211109/hayek-1758096955.html

Salma Hayek told how she got rid of the ghosts that lived in her house

Actress Salma Hayek, in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, shared her experience on how to drive ghosts out of her house, according to the Daily Mail.

MOSCOW, November 9 – RIA Novosti. Actress Salma Hayek, in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, shared her experience on how to drive ghosts out of her house, according to the Daily Mail. According to the actress, she personally did not see the perfume. Her relatives and servants encountered paranormal phenomena in a London home. They began to complain that sometimes the piano starts playing by itself, the lights turn on and off, and the doors open. And Hayek’s 14-year-old daughter Valentina said that she even saw several ghosts. And although the actress took what happened with distrust, she nevertheless invited a medium. But instead of calming everyone down, the expert only scared everyone. Salma Hayek added that when he tried to “get rid” of them, then with the expulsion of one ghost there was a problem – it was not going to leave. It was about the benevolent spirit of the nun. “The medium insisted that good energy emanates from this nun, and she remains,” – said the actress. Perhaps Salma Hayek did not pay attention to ghosts, as she actively acted in films: in the Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” (in Russia, the premiere took place this Monday) and Ridley Scott’s drama “Gucci Houses” (will be released in Russian cinemas on November 25).

salma hayek, culture news, lifestyle, london, ellen degeneres